Name: Braden Carlson

School: Grayslake Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @bcarlson06

Instagram: bdc1_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Throw It Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16249373/6548508c2352620a404d6b8d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My relentless work ethic, determination, consistency, and performance when working with teammates and pushing them to be their best as well as myself.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Throwing 3 touchdowns to my brother at home against our rival in my first career varsity start. 22 point comeback at home in a game I tore my ACL in.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aidan O’Connell. He is from my area, goes to the same training group I do, and went from a 7th string walk on at Purdue to a starter in the NFL. Very kind and humble guy.