Meet: 2025 QB Braylon Bower
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Braylon Bower
School: Huntley
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @bowerbraylon
Instagram: Braylon Bower
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. I play for TopGun Express 7v7. I get my individual QB training with Throw It Deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17644410/645bd52f3863a70c648576fe
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I’m very athletic and crest plays with legs and arm.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being able to celebrate big plays made by my teammates.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson. He’s such a threat to score every time he has the ball.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I run the 400 and 4x400 & 4x200 relays on Track