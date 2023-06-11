Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Braylon Bower

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @bowerbraylon

Instagram: Braylon Bower

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I play for TopGun Express 7v7. I get my individual QB training with Throw It Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17644410/645bd52f3863a70c648576fe

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m very athletic and crest plays with legs and arm.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to celebrate big plays made by my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson. He’s such a threat to score every time he has the ball.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run the 400 and 4x400 & 4x200 relays on Track