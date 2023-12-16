Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Bruno Massel

School: York

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MasselBruno

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT 7on7 Acceleration pro

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16135506/632f902e19a5ed05445deba2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Dual threat ability, great leadership, ability to make plays under pressure, ability to extend plays

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being a part of 2 state semi final teams.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Russel Wilson because of his ability to extend plays, he’s always been a great leader and can continue to succeed even when others don’t believe in him.