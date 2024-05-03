Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cody Hogan

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Cody15Hogan

Instagram: cody_hogan15

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Team training, team zone 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16093907/65385b2aa6772f106cf4257e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A hard working leader that looks to motivate teammates to be the best possible version of themselves.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Throwing a 40 yard touchdown on the opening drive of my first varsity start.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields because he plays for my favorite team and is explosive and a exciting player to watch