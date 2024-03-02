Meet: 2025 QB Colin Hay
Name: Colin Hay
School: St. Patrick
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @ColinHay_9
Instagram: colinhay9
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16217860/652b027c578e95068490f3b9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Willing to do anything for the program Very calm and mentally strong
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning my first varsity start
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields because I am a bears fan and I love the way he plays.