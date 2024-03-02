Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Colin Hay

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @ColinHay_9

Instagram: colinhay9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16217860/652b027c578e95068490f3b9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Willing to do anything for the program Very calm and mentally strong

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning my first varsity start

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields because I am a bears fan and I love the way he plays.