Name: Colin Livatino

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @ColinLivatino

Instagram: @colin_livatino11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.- QBwon - going to start training with throw it deep soon maybe - W.I.N (maybe)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14756776/635edf7606614b0f301f9e37

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

- OL coach Georgia Tech - WR coach Syracuse - recruiting cord CMU - QB coach Toledo - EMU specialist coach - QB coach CMU - Head Coach Miami (OH) - GA at Kent state

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

No matter what locker room I’m put in I’m gonna bring the best out of my brothers around me. I also have a passion for the coaching side of the sport. I want to be a college coach in my future and my knowledge of the game is very high.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

- Game tying drive with 30 seconds left Vs Maine south (soph season) - Game tying TD Vs NT 45 seconds left (fresh season) - 53 yard rushing TD on a broken play VS Lyons (soph season)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin fields. Bears fan and he’s gonna bring the bears back to glory.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Varsity Volleyball