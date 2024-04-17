Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Connor Gregory

School: Oswego East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 197 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @ConnorG_QB17

Instagram: @connorg.17

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Oswego East 7v7 Team / 2024 Westmont Yard League

Video:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1765432526791729297

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A coach's kid who is a very competitive winner that excels through adversity and plays best within a team environment. Very smart and accurate Pro style QB with quick footwork and pocket poise.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

- Youth Years / Winning the Championship - Freshman / Throwing TD passes & being selected Team Captain. - Soph / During Week One, Coming into the game late in the 2nd qtr., behind against Waubonsie and driving the offense in two passes to score, twice. - Training with my dad.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady / Dan Marino