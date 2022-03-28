Meet: 2025 QB Cooper Kmet

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Cooper Kmet

School: St. Viator

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Cooper_kmet

Instagram: cooper_kmet

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun 7v7 Throw it Deep for training

Hudl

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

- I am a great leader on and off the field

- I am Coach able and like helping out my teammates to get better

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This year we were in a close game at the 30yard line. I rolled out the pocket and threw it to the back of the end zone he caught it and we tied it up to go to overtime.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Herbert is my favorite. Favorite because he is a young and good player. He also has a strong arm and like watching him throw some far touchdown