Name: D Broeker

School: Mundelein

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @dbroeker2

Instagram: @d.broerker

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Yes. I train with QBWON and play 7on7 with HEROH

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16496143/630a761764deca08e8c6b096

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am up for the challenge that football brings and I will never give up. Football to me means many things: family, hard work, teamwork, discipline, and commitment. Football is a huge part of my life. I could practice or train everyday and not get tired of it. I love being around football and the people that come along with it. The people I train with and my teammates are like a community and an extension of my family. I love every part of it!

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Although our team didn’t have a great season last year, I still enjoyed playing and I enjoy being around the game and the people that come along with it. I am really enjoying training this off season and playing 7on7 with all new people. The relationships/friendships I have made is something that can’t be replaced. Being around people that love the game as much as I do is the best feeling ever.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I really like Patrick Mahomes. He is a great person and reminds a lot of myself on his passion for the game and they way he plays.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Lacrosse