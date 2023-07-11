Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Danny Van Camp

School: Lake Forest

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @DanielVanCamp2

Instagram: @d_vancamp2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. QB Won (Byron Dawkins)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16503395/63c9eb6f90f0a7088c60d7f5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Tony Reno (@CoachRenoYale), Head Football Coach at Yale University Zach Grant (@CoachGrant_12), SIU WR Coach

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Decision making, arm strength, height, size, ability to throw on the run or off platform

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Freshman year, JV last second comeback against Carmel, being called up to Varsity to run scout team for the run to the 6A State Semi-Finals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady -- The best to ever play the position, plays and prepares the right way, Michigan Grad

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse