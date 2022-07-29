Meet: 2025 QB/DB Brady Teschner

Name: Brady Teschner

School: Conant

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @BradyTeschner

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Premium Athletes. Will start working with EFT this summer.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13511853/615f8617688e5a098c924662

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Indiana University, Nichols State, Augustana, Concordia-Chicago, UNC-Pembroke, Carthage, Culver-Stockton College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I come from a family of athletes who LOVE all sports. I have played 2-3 sports a year for the last 10 years. I love the rush of competition and pride myself on being the hardest working player on any team. My passion for my teammates make me unique.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Twice while playing with the Hoffman Redhawks, we competed/qualified for the National Tournament in Orlando/Disney World. Seeing that level of football has made me want to constantly work to get better.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen. I love how hard he competes and how he can run, throw and lead his team to victory