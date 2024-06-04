Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Charles Brown

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 163 pounds

Position: QB/DB

Twitter: _CJBrown8

Instagram: cj.4kk

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16442355/6569653642057e0e90406fc7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Legacy Sports

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A ready to work attitude

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When I got emotional during a game then at halftime I got it together and helped my team win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Charles Woodson he was the reason I wanted to start playing DB