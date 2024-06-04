Meet: 2025 QB/DB Charles Brown
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Charles Brown
School: Rich Township
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 163 pounds
Position: QB/DB
Twitter: _CJBrown8
Instagram: cj.4kk
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16442355/6569653642057e0e90406fc7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Legacy Sports
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
A ready to work attitude
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When I got emotional during a game then at halftime I got it together and helped my team win
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Charles Woodson he was the reason I wanted to start playing DB