Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dominic West

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @dominic_10_16

Instagram: domic_east_16

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

DGS Lifting, Next Level QB training, baseball winter training, DGS 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16174432/6388fa72da510e0558d5ce72

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

CMU, UCinci, ISU, St Thomas, UFindlay, Furman, SEMO, Miami OH, Saginaw Valley, Upper Iowa, UW Platteville

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strong knowledge of the game, calm under fire, recognizing game situations

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Freshman conference, 9U Superbowl, DGS Athletic Leader, 4 first half TD against Hinsdale South

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ryan Dawson-DGS senior qb because he’s a leader and can pull our team out of tough situations.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball