Meet: 2025 QB Dominic West
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Dominic West
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @dominic_10_16
Instagram: domic_east_16
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
DGS Lifting, Next Level QB training, baseball winter training, DGS 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16174432/6388fa72da510e0558d5ce72
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
CMU, UCinci, ISU, St Thomas, UFindlay, Furman, SEMO, Miami OH, Saginaw Valley, Upper Iowa, UW Platteville
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Strong knowledge of the game, calm under fire, recognizing game situations
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Freshman conference, 9U Superbowl, DGS Athletic Leader, 4 first half TD against Hinsdale South
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ryan Dawson-DGS senior qb because he’s a leader and can pull our team out of tough situations.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball