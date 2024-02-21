Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dominic West

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @dominic_10_16

Instagram: @domic_east_10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Next Level and Dan Lefevore

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16174432/654d28cfdfd856077c9f5f9d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Providing game time feedback to coach for game adjustments

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning conference freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Steve young. Lefty that can move and tough.