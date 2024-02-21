Meet: 2025 QB Dominic West
Name: Dominic West
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @dominic_10_16
Instagram: @domic_east_10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Next Level and Dan Lefevore
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16174432/654d28cfdfd856077c9f5f9d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Providing game time feedback to coach for game adjustments
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning conference freshman year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Steve young. Lefty that can move and tough.