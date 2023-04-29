Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Eli Thompson

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @realelithompso

Instagram: elithomp27

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a strong football IQ and I am very accurate and have a strong arm

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Peyton manning because I’m an Indianapolis colts fan

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

