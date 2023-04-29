Meet: 2025 QB Eli Thompson
Name: Eli Thompson
School: St. Patrick
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @realelithompso
Instagram: elithomp27
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
NA
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I have a strong football IQ and I am very accurate and have a strong arm
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Peyton manning because I’m an Indianapolis colts fan
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA