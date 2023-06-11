Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Frankie Hosty

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @hostyfrankie13

Instagram: frankie.hosty

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16255546/617c5aebbd6a2e11641b2eb4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Versatility, mental toughness, humility, and ability to adapt

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Suiting up for first ever varsity game under the lights, and having dinner every week with the team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow, has incredible accuracy, swagger, and makes the game look extremely easy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, baseball