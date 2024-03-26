Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Gaetano Carbonara

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @gaetano_carbs

Instagram: Vaughn.Werner

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I train with Throw it deep and play for the Boom National 7v7 Team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336622/64fdef487bd41b07d8719179

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am obsessed with this game of football. I put everything I have into this game and push the same from all of my teammates. I will be a leader on and off the field always being around teammates trying to make the program better in any way possible.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to go to the state semifinals with my team after going through some adversity the past few years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. The way he manipulates defenses, gets the ball out quick, and moves around the pocket is all something that I always studied growing up.