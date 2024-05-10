Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Gaetano Carbonara

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @gaetano_carbs

Instagram: @guy4carbs

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336622/64fdef487bd41b07d8719179

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I train at Throw It Deep and play for the BOOM National Team.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader on and off the field pushing my team to greatness. I know that i can get a group of guys to rally around a program and give it all they can. I can make plays in the pocket and extended plays when needed to.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Knowing that as a team that we made the playoffs after our week 5 game after having 2 down years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. His passion for the game is like no other and I think that we both play with the same fire and drive at all times no matter what we do.