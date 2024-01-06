Meet: 2025 QB Isaac Ackerman
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Isaac Ackerman
School: Triad
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Isaacack1510
Instagram: Isaac.ackerman
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I play three sports
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16360482/6553cd17664bbe06341ee6a8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Unique qualities I bring to a college football program are versatility and intelligence. I can play multiple positions and I understand the game of football on a higher level.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment of my playing career is beating our rival on a last second field goal. Another one of my favorite moments is beat mahomet Seymour on a game winning drive.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Brady cook. I am a huge Mizzou fan and he has overcame adversity.