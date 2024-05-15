Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Isaiah Weibel

School: Streator

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @WeibelIsaiah

Instagram: zay.weibel

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16198459/654a8d2dab9c2705ec6d28eb

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. With Streator township high school and my coaches have set up many camps for this season.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership/Ability to play whatever position they want me to play

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with my guys on Friday nights and being able to play the sport I love with my best friends. My favorite moment was when I threw a game winning touchdown with 20 seconds to go against peotone my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe burrow because of his swagger and ability to lead his team even when times are tough.