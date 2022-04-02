Meet: 2025 QB Jack Elliott
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Jack Elliott
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @JackElliott09
Instagram: j9ck_elliott
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I work with Greg Holcomb at Next Level Athletix, Midwest Boom 7v7, and strength/speed training at GPS with Cam Galgano
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ijoap0fNTkE
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a dual threat and a smart football player. I’m also a leader on and off the field for my team.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment has to be either beating Loyola 28-27 to go 9-0 on freshmen or being on varsity as a freshman and experiencing the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I would say Russel Wilson is my favorite football player. He’s my favorite because I try and mimic my game after him by improvising in the pocket and making all the throws wherever on the field. I also like how Russel holds himself to high standards on and off the field.