Meet: 2025 QB Jack Elliott

Name: Jack Elliott

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JackElliott09

Instagram: j9ck_elliott

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I work with Greg Holcomb at Next Level Athletix, Midwest Boom 7v7, and strength/speed training at GPS with Cam Galgano

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ijoap0fNTkE

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a dual threat and a smart football player. I’m also a leader on and off the field for my team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment has to be either beating Loyola 28-27 to go 9-0 on freshmen or being on varsity as a freshman and experiencing the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would say Russel Wilson is my favorite football player. He’s my favorite because I try and mimic my game after him by improvising in the pocket and making all the throws wherever on the field. I also like how Russel holds himself to high standards on and off the field.