Meet: 2025 QB Jackson Alcorn
Name: Jackson Alcorn
School: Central High School (formerly known as Burlington Central)
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @AlcornJackson
Instagram: jackson_alcorn4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Next level training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464729/635865a10661030e24728eb5
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
i am a great leader, hard worker. My preparation, and willing to do whatever to win
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being able to play varsity football as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Burrow, he’s able to play under pressure and is a great leader
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track