Name: Jackson Alcorn

School: Central High School (formerly known as Burlington Central)

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @AlcornJackson

Instagram: jackson_alcorn4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next level training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464729/635865a10661030e24728eb5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i am a great leader, hard worker. My preparation, and willing to do whatever to win

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to play varsity football as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow, he’s able to play under pressure and is a great leader

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

