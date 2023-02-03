Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Bell

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JacobBell_2

Instagram: jacob2bell

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom National

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11681516/63543f50e97c10021c6abc39

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northwestern and Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Flexibility Composure Fun

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Blowing out crosstown rival and having 3 touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bryce Young. Plays with composure and thrives in chaos

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No