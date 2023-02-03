Meet: 2025 QB Jacob Bell
Name: Jacob Bell
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @JacobBell_2
Instagram: jacob2bell
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom National
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11681516/63543f50e97c10021c6abc39
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Northwestern and Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership Flexibility Composure Fun
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Blowing out crosstown rival and having 3 touchdowns
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Bryce Young. Plays with composure and thrives in chaos
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No