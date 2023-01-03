Meet: 2025 QB Langston Love
Name: Langston Love
School: Montini Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Langer416961
Instagram: langston6_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336237/6366c34d9676cd0beca1c279
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Central Michigan
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership Poise Great teammate Overall Great Player
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My 4 td game against Naz
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kyler Murray or Bryce Young They show me that if you really want it you can get it
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and track