Name: Langston Love

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Langer416961

Instagram: langston6_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336237/6366c34d9676cd0beca1c279

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Central Michigan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Poise Great teammate Overall Great Player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My 4 td game against Naz

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyler Murray or Bryce Young They show me that if you really want it you can get it

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track