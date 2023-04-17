Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jake Wanzung

School: St. Ignatius

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB/LB

Twitter: @Jack_Wanzung

Instagram: @jwanz19

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Next Level Athletix

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16242538/637bc6a4ab938b0b3c9fefdd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Vandy, Wyoming, Princeton, Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership and ability to play anywhere on the field

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it to the 6A semifinals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Taysom Hill because of his extreme versatility

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track