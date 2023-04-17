Meet: 2025 QB/LB Jack Wanzung
Name: Jake Wanzung
School: St. Ignatius
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB/LB
Twitter: @Jack_Wanzung
Instagram: @jwanz19
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Next Level Athletix
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16242538/637bc6a4ab938b0b3c9fefdd
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Vandy, Wyoming, Princeton, Yale
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership and ability to play anywhere on the field
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making it to the 6A semifinals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Taysom Hill because of his extreme versatility
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track