Name: Logan Olsen

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @olsenlogan125

Instagram: ljolsen25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep Chicago

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464240/636aefee5caa7105080bfdfb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strong leader, hard worker, passionate, and can process information accurately and quickly.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favorite moments was finding out I was the starting varsity quarterback, and then going on to be successful as the quarterback.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Peyton Manning. He is my favorite football player because he was on my favorite team, the Denver Broncos.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field.