Meet: 2025 QB Logan Olsen
Name: Logan Olsen
School: Wauconda
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @olsenlogan125
Instagram: ljolsen25
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw It Deep Chicago
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464240/636aefee5caa7105080bfdfb
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Strong leader, hard worker, passionate, and can process information accurately and quickly.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
One of my favorite moments was finding out I was the starting varsity quarterback, and then going on to be successful as the quarterback.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Peyton Manning. He is my favorite football player because he was on my favorite team, the Denver Broncos.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Field.