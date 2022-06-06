Meet: 2025 QB Luke Mensik

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for more names to be added.

Name: Luke Mensik

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: Q

Twitter: @luke_mensik

Instagram: lukemensik_18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

GPS

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16173766/612aca7890ef810a78e00259

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, relentlessness, and grit.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back from down 21-0 in the semi-finals in youth football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Matt Coral, just because he always leaves everything on the field, and he has 0 fear once he steps on the field.