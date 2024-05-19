Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Piacsso Ruiz

School: Prairie Ridge

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @PicassoRuiz1

Instagram: picasso.ruiz

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16317841/65d76dfcdfd89401243981eb

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I have been training with the Davis Speed Center and Coach Hohensee. I will be playing 7on7 with my Marian teammates this spring.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a combination of hard work, leadership, willing to keep learning and the willingness to do anything to win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to get some playing time in the state championship game my sophomore year was very memorable.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I really look up to Jalen Hurts as an athlete. He is an all around player and that's what I strive for on the field.