Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kellen Davis

School: Champaign Centennial

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB/S

Twitter: @kellendavis1044

Instagram: xlone.kell

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16823588/636169d3e97a1108ac7fe573

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ability to do multiple things and leadership qualities.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning s some big games in conference play and competing in big games throughout the year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lev’eon Bell because of his ability to do a lot of things and vision and cuts.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track