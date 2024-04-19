Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dominic Kelly

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB/WR/DB

Twitter: @Domkelly_10

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16751981/653d0f1b02bc690908f29b8b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

NA

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in Wisconsin but excited to move back and play with my teammates since I was 7. Winning state and playing for national championship in Pop Warner.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Baker Mayfield. Love his competiveness and leadership