Meet: 2025 QB/WR Devaughn Brown
Name: Devaughn Brown
School: Waukegan
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: QB/WR
Twitter: @DevaughnBrown14
Instagram: Deejay.Humble
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. 7on7 for Pac performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16683912/6328a7d2a018180becd7fa92
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Athletic, Smart, Hardworking, and A leader
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making varisty for three sports
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stefon diggs because his route running is nasty
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Basketball