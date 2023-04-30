Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Devaughn Brown

School: Waukegan

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB/WR

Twitter: @DevaughnBrown14

Instagram: Deejay.Humble

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. 7on7 for Pac performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16683912/6328a7d2a018180becd7fa92

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Athletic, Smart, Hardworking, and A leader

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making varisty for three sports

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon diggs because his route running is nasty

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Basketball