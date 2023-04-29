Meet: 2025 RB/ATH David DeLacy
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: David DeLacy
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: RB/ATH
Twitter: @DavidDeL09
Instagram: davidj3x
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17684409/63a0b4c24df62017b03d63b6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I am a very respectful and responsible leader who puts 100% into everything I do.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning CCL and going to Semi-finals aganist Mt. Carmel
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Currently, my favorite player is Travis Kelce. His routes are very krisp and love to watch him ball out in the season
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Basketball