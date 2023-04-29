Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: David DeLacy

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB/ATH

Twitter: @DavidDeL09

Instagram: davidj3x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17684409/63a0b4c24df62017b03d63b6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a very respectful and responsible leader who puts 100% into everything I do.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning CCL and going to Semi-finals aganist Mt. Carmel

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Currently, my favorite player is Travis Kelce. His routes are very krisp and love to watch him ball out in the season

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Basketball