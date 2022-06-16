 EdgyTim - Meet: 2025 RB/ATH Jason Carey
Meet: 2025 RB/ATH Jason Carey

Tim OHalloran
Name: Jason Carey

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: RB/ATH

Twitter: @TheRealJay_2025

Instagram: 3jay_selfmade

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy Sports

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2GgjA7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership/great work ethic/a competitive edge

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn Lynch because even when he got famous he still gave back to his community.

