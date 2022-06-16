Meet: 2025 RB/ATH Jason Carey
Name: Jason Carey
School: Rich Township
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-5
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: RB/ATH
Twitter: @TheRealJay_2025
Instagram: 3jay_selfmade
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Legacy Sports
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2GgjA7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership/great work ethic/a competitive edge
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My first touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn Lynch because even when he got famous he still gave back to his community.