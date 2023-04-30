Meet: 2025 RB/ATH Myles Mitchell
Name: Myles Mitchell
School: Oak Lawn Richards
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB/ATH
Twitter: @MylesMitchelll
Instagram: 5._problemz
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Training with Athletic Konnections
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16505888/63630211bed6c60ba056a480
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Couple of colleges
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
playmaker ability, leader, touchdown machine
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Youth football and last season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Saquan Barkley, I like to model my game after him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
basketball and track