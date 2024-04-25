Meet: 2025 RB Chrisjan Simmons
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Chrisjan Simmons
School: Waubonsie Valley
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 183 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @ChrisjanSimmons
Instagram: Chrisjan_simmons1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Athletic Konnections
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127717/656967cd15ffd904c82f4e5d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Passion and hard work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing alongside my teammates knowing they got my back every game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derrick Henry because of how dominant he is and his stiff arm is elete