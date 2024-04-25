Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Chrisjan Simmons

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 183 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @ChrisjanSimmons

Instagram: Chrisjan_simmons1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Athletic Konnections

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127717/656967cd15ffd904c82f4e5d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Passion and hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing alongside my teammates knowing they got my back every game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derrick Henry because of how dominant he is and his stiff arm is elete