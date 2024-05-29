Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Chrisjan Simmons

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @ChrisjanSimmons

Instagram: Chrisjan_simmons1

Hudl:https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127717/656967cd15ffd904c82f4e5d

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Athletic Konnections

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m Competitive, hardworking, and passionate

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to help the seniors get wins during the season coming off a 0-9 season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derrick Henry he is power full I feel like I can contribute to my team the same way he did I don’t have the size height wise but I’m strong and tough enough to help my team to succeed