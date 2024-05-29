Meet: 2025 RB Chrisjan Simmons
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Chrisjan Simmons
School: Waubonsie Valley
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @ChrisjanSimmons
Instagram: Chrisjan_simmons1
Hudl:https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127717/656967cd15ffd904c82f4e5d
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Athletic Konnections
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m Competitive, hardworking, and passionate
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to help the seniors get wins during the season coming off a 0-9 season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derrick Henry he is power full I feel like I can contribute to my team the same way he did I don’t have the size height wise but I’m strong and tough enough to help my team to succeed