Meet: 2025 RB Correyontae Midgett
Name: Correyontae Midgett
School: Cahokia
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @TaeMidgett
Instagram: Whois._tae.2xx
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18501387/63543b6a96811803d037d4e2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
.Im a leader, i learn fast, and i listen well
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting 171 yards vs Mount Vernon
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ezekiel Elliott he’s my fav player bc he never cared what people thought of him he also is kind nd he’s not one of them type of players that think they’re all that buh also because of his skills
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track