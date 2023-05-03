Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Correyontae Midgett

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @TaeMidgett

Instagram: Whois._tae.2xx

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18501387/63543b6a96811803d037d4e2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

.Im a leader, i learn fast, and i listen well

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting 171 yards vs Mount Vernon

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ezekiel Elliott he’s my fav player bc he never cared what people thought of him he also is kind nd he’s not one of them type of players that think they’re all that buh also because of his skills

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track