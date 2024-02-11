Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Meet: 2025 RB/DB Correyontae Midgett

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Advertisement

Name: Correyontae Midgett

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @TaeMidgett

Instagram: Otw._8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18501387/6502a53d3453650aec77a486

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership, I also bring great respect, i learn and develop fast.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Defeating offalon high school for us to go to the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bijan robinson because he does not go down easily when running the ball.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement