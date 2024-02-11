Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Correyontae Midgett

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @TaeMidgett

Instagram: Otw._8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18501387/6502a53d3453650aec77a486

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership, I also bring great respect, i learn and develop fast.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Defeating offalon high school for us to go to the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bijan robinson because he does not go down easily when running the ball.