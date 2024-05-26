Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Daniel Brown

School: Thornwood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 191 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @Daniel_Brown25

Instagram: 1ildan

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16809703/653fbbb090f9c0027000934f

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Mitch Fitness

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The qualities I bring to a potential college program is a hardworking student athlete and a great player that understands the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Spending time with my teammates and working on my craft with some of the best.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James because he is a versatile safety that can play anywhere on the field.