Meet: 2025 RB/DB Robert Lee
Name: Robert Lee
School: West Chicago
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: RB/DB
Twitter: @RobertL10166908
Instagram: Rjlcashmoney07
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. I play Basketball and track and have a trainer to improve football strength.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17099591/6600b9e18cd4ad0520f5a43a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a very hard worker and a good teammate. Also I am a very well rounded person who is uplifting to the whole team.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The past year I had a 95 yard rushing touchdown it was the longest I have ran in high school.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I love Walter Payton . He is my favorite player because he was relentless on every carry, he made me the physical aggressive runner that I am.