Name: Robert Lee

School: West Chicago

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @RobertL10166908

Instagram: Rjlcashmoney07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I play Basketball and track and have a trainer to improve football strength.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17099591/6600b9e18cd4ad0520f5a43a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very hard worker and a good teammate. Also I am a very well rounded person who is uplifting to the whole team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The past year I had a 95 yard rushing touchdown it was the longest I have ran in high school.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I love Walter Payton . He is my favorite player because he was relentless on every carry, he made me the physical aggressive runner that I am.