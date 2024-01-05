Meet: 2025 RB/DB Zyon Turner
Name: Zyon Turner
School: Kankakee
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: RB/DB
Twitter: @fallback_tae
Instagram: Sfk_tadoe
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16328736/653ab52a1600bc0a90c0d331
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can Bring effort , talent and respect
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deion sanders , because no one plays DB like him