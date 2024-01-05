Advertisement
Name: Zyon Turner

School: Kankakee

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @fallback_tae

Instagram: Sfk_tadoe

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16328736/653ab52a1600bc0a90c0d331

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can Bring effort , talent and respect

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion sanders , because no one plays DB like him

