Meet: 2025 RB Donovan Dey

Name: Donovan Dey

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @donovandeey

Instagram: donovandeey

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16322186/617d8dd2ab92720910681ef0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Loyalty

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first varsity game. I scored twice and ended with 112 yard on 11 carries.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn Lynch. He got me into football