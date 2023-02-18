Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jordan Wandick

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @JordanWandick

Instagram: jordanwandick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16436736/637d57645eec6a07105b3d18

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I push me and the teamates around me to there limits, I am extremely versatile and athletic what allows me to play a variety of positions to help out the team were most needed, and have over a decade years of experience with playing football.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Ive had plenty of favoirte moments in my football carrier but a few had to be when cut to a very close game me making great play to advance the ball and score touchdowns and making very good blocks to advance the ball, also has to be winning the super-bowl in river valley after coming back from a lost at the beginning of the season, finally has to be going to the field with some teammates and just getting extra work and seeing that pay off and show on the game feild.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Saquon Barkley because of his extreme work ethic and dominance on the field and someone I look up to and use drills and workouts he uses with others.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and track