Name: Kale Cooks

School: Bolingbrook

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Kcooks25

Instagram: kal3.0917

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. AkTraining

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16694716/65347d5c041e09073851fe2d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

North south runner,Can blow by defenders, Quick sharp cuts

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Our last time playing HF for a trophy and beating them to keep at Bolingbrook

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Todd Gurley He’s a North south Guy, can make defenders miss not scared lower his shoulder, Sharp cuts, And helps me improve on my game by showing me to be a dual threat runningback