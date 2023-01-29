Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Adrian Cooper

School: Moline

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @adrian24cooper_

Instagram: adrocooper

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Lifting/extra lifting with strength coach, 7v7 against conference teams in the summer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16055113/639b306e42101002782b66d2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatile, coachable, fast

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making all conference, having a sack and a forced fumble in yorkville vs. moline game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Fred Warner. He’s a field general and not scared to tackle given his size

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run track