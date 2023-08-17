Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brian McBride

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @brian28mcbride

Instagram: brian28mcbride

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I train with GPS which is a speed training program.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531735/636e5b6d96778a0b3425e8fb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Central college, Carroll university, Yale university, Syracuse university, and Valparaiso university

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

i think some unique qualities that i can bring to a college football program is my ability to do anything a coach wants me to do to help out the team. And my speed is a big one too. I’m willing to do anything for the team to win.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

some of my favorite memories in my football career has probably just been being able to get the chance to play the best sport in the world. Making bonds with new players on the team and winning games.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is probably Walter Payton. Payton’s my favorite player because i love watching his highlights from back then. Just the way he ran the ball so smoothly and how he ran 100% every play is so satisfying.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play basketball