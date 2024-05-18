Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cameron Verner

School: Freeport

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @CVerner16

Instagram: cameron_verner16

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15209916/63b46c48f56a5d09dc529022

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm coachable, consistent, and always looking to improve myself.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First rushing touchdown of my highschool career.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey because he is very versatile and can do anything.