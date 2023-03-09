Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jaiden Padilla

School: Taft

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @JJPadilla2025

Instagram: padilla.jaiden

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Parisi Speed and Performance Training THS off season Weightroom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16153639/6383c5751761db0c80704be6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Unique qualities: I bring passion both on and off the field. Growing up in a household where your father is a coach, I am totally aware of the dedication it takes to play at the next level. My academic abilities match my athletic ability. Any college who recruits me will be getting a student-athlete, not just an athlete!

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One favorite moment I have was pulling off an 80 yard touchdown my first freshman game on varsity when nobody believed I was good enough to play at a higher level. It showed me that all the hard work I put myself through the year prior payed off and I have a chance to be something great. Probably my best moment in football and one of the most important life lessons I have experienced is playing in the City Championship game this past season against state ranked Simeon. Starting off the season 0-5 was very doubtful into what are future might be. It was either a time where we either give up or make the best of what we got. I don't think I heard one person that wasn't wearing the same jersey as me tell me we where even gonna be close to winning. Losing that game only by 4 points and the score being 38-34 has given me motivation for this upcoming season and has taught me to never give up.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player has to be Bo Jackson. I say this because he was a freak athlete with a perfect blend of speed and power. He is a very determinded player and the effort he puts in for the love of the game paid off. I only wish he got to have a full career.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play rugby and lacrosse and plan on doing indoor track this upcoming year.