Name: Jeremiah Peterson

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @JPeterson_28

Instagram: _jeremiah50

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom Team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336503/635747c93deb72050ce303d0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring hardwork, dedication, good vision, character, and integrity not just on the football field but in the classroom as well.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I would have to say the opportunity given to showcase my hard work and gift on the varsity level this past season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of his leadership, ability to see throughout the field, his impact on and off the field, and energy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and track