Name: London Leflore

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @Leflorelondon1

Instagram: Ldot9k_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Top gun 7on7 team/team lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16133241/63547776478eac0e70f5ddcc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership,,hard work,,energy, toughness, effort, commitment, pride

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

By far last years playoffs really built my character of being that leader my team needs.the senior really helped build me up

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I really like how Isiah Pacheco plays.he knows when to cut and how to cut he runs hard every play and don’t take no places off that’s a player I would mirror my game by.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

wrestling/track